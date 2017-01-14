Newton High alumna killed in car crash, twin sister injured
A Newton High School graduate was killed and her twin sister was injured in a car crash Friday night.
The warmer temperatures came on Monday and Tuesday and helped to thaw out East Central Mississippi this week after a wintry ice mix hit the area on Friday.
The Newton Board of Aldermen is considering drafting an ordinance to restrict 18-wheelers, especially log trucks, from using Coliseum Road from the Hwy. 15 intersection to the Biewer Lumber mill due to safety concerns.
With the water improvement project well underway, the Decatur Board of Aldermen made plans to continue the water system overhaul at their first meeting of the year on Jan. 3.
Choosing from two nominees, the Union Board of Aldermen selected Summer Warren by a 4-1 vote to replace outgoing Union Municipal School Board member Dale Yates.
