School board doesn’t renew Young’s contract
The Newton Municipal School Board voted 3-2 to give Superintendent Virginia Young a preliminary letter of non-renewal at a special called meeting Thursday night.
A group of Newton County High School students got a chance to witness history on Jan. 20, as they travelled to Washington, D.C., to see the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
A Union man is being held in custody after being arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and sexually abusing her child.
All six current elected City of Union officials have now qualified for the upcoming municipal elections.
The Decatur Board of Aldermen approved two bids to complete the water system improvement project with funds from a $857,000 state Environmental Infrastructure Section 592 grant at a special called meeting on Jan. 24.
