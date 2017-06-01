EMA: Roads are deteriorating
Newton County roadways are deteriorating due to accumulating sleet, causing slushy conditions county-wide.
The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain accumulations...which is in effect until midnight cst tonight. The winter weather advisory is no longer in effect.
East Central Community College has been monitoring the increasing potential for winter weather throughout our five-county district. Based on the best information available at this time, all ECCC offices will close at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting ice on roads and bridges in several counties in north and central Mississippi.
Union Public Schools and Newton County Academy are closing this morning due to winter weather affecting Newton County.
Union Public is closing at 9:40 a.m. School Superintendent Lundy Brantley said on Twitter that car riders could be picked up beginning at 9 a.m.