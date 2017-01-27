Newton school board votes not to renew superintendent's contract
The Newton Municipal School Board voted 3-2 to give Superintendent Virginia Young a letter of non-renewal at a special called meeting Thursday night.
The Newton Municipal School Board voted 3-2 to give Superintendent Virginia Young a letter of non-renewal at a special called meeting Thursday night.
Friday night seemed like a normal night for Chance Collins.
It was primarily a brief meeting of routine matters as the Union Board of Aldermen held their first meeting of 2017 on Jan 3.
The Mississippi Department of Education released on Thursday the graduation rates for the 2015-16 school year.
Chunky residents won’t have to travel too far anymore for sweet treats or for holiday or birthday cakes with the recent opening of Deep South Confection and Designs on Hwy. 80.
On Monday, we celebrated the 88th birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Jacqueline J. Little, 75, of Monticello, Fla., peacefully passed away Jan. 19, 2017; she... READ MORE