Newton High alumna killed in car crash, twin sister injured

A Newton High School graduate was killed and her twin sister was injured in a car crash Friday night. 
Ice storm shuts down county

The warmer temperatures came on Monday and Tuesday and helped to thaw out East Central Mississippi this week after a wintry ice mix hit the area on Friday.
MLK celebration set for Monday

The Friends for Unity of Newton County will hold its annual celebration of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday in downtown Newton.
Cougars looking strong

The Newton County Lady Cougars hope the final half of the basketball season can go as good as the first half did.
Lady Generals get important wins of season

The wins have been few and far between for the Newton County Academy Lady Generals. But they have won the two games that have counted.
Gibbon, friends reflect on his life and MLB career

Don McNair of Meridian had an at bat against Hickory’s Joe Gibbon while the two played baseball at Mississippi State and Ole Miss, respectively.

It was an at bat that McNair would never forget.

Obituaries:

Stevie McCormick

Funeral services for Stevie McCormick will be at Dunlap & Thames Funeral Home, Newton, at 2... READ MORE

Raymond Comans
Bernice Belk
Arquilla Price
Lois Turner Smith
Ina Ruth Bemister

