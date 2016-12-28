Biewer open for business
Production at Biewer Lumber sawmill in Newton is underway about eight months after announcing that it would construct an $85 million facility on 65 acres in the Newton Industrial Park.
Production at Biewer Lumber sawmill in Newton is underway about eight months after announcing that it would construct an $85 million facility on 65 acres in the Newton Industrial Park.
Here is a recap of the top stories for Newton County for 2016:
Union Elementary School recently celebrated one of its highest achievements, finishing No. 1 in the state on the rankings of the Mississippi Department of Education for the 2015-16 school year.
Newton County had it second lowest unemployment rate since 2008 for November, according to reports from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. The county’s jobless rate for November was 5.3 percent.
During an executive session Dec. 20, the Newton Board of Aldermen made interim chief J.C. Collins the permanent head of the Newton Fire Department.
Over the last two weeks, I watched as Cindy Stowell from Austin, Texas, became a six-time “... READ MORE
Services for Grover Walker Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 30 at Saint John Missionary... READ MORE