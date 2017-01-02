Today's Top Stories

NCHS students see Trump sworn in

A group of Newton County High School students got a chance to witness history on Jan. 20, as they travelled to Washington, D.C., to see the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Aycox inks with East Central

The worse the situation, the better Newton County’s Christian Aycox likes it.
Generals struggle in home stretch of season

It wasn’t the best of weeks for the Newton County Academy basketball teams as each team went 1-2 on the week.

The Lady Generals beat Sylva-Bay 54-40 on Tuesday night before dropping a pair of contests to Lamar Christian.
Newton teams improving as playoffs near

As the basketball season gets closer to the playoffs, both Newton basketball teams get a little bit more dangerous.
Lady Tigers avoid sweep, Cougars beat NHS again

It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season. One team pulled it off Saturday night and another one didn’t.
Smith lays out plan for future

After a standout first season at Newton, head football coach Ryan Smith is making preparations for his second season with the Tigers.

Pages

Obituaries:

Jacqueline Little

Jacqueline J. Little, 75, of Monticello, Fla., peacefully passed away Jan. 19, 2017; she... READ MORE

Annie Young
Billy Brantley
Wanda Jones
Georgia Rainer
Dana Brown

From Twitter: