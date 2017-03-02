Today's Top Stories

Boil water notice lifted

The Town of Decatur has lifted its boil water notice as of Thursday morning.
NCHS students see Trump sworn in

A group of Newton County High School students got a chance to witness history on Jan. 20, as they travelled to Washington, D.C., to see the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Aycox inks with East Central

The worse the situation, the better Newton County’s Christian Aycox likes it.
Generals struggle in home stretch of season

It wasn’t the best of weeks for the Newton County Academy basketball teams as each team went 1-2 on the week.

The Lady Generals beat Sylva-Bay 54-40 on Tuesday night before dropping a pair of contests to Lamar Christian.
Newton teams improving as playoffs near

As the basketball season gets closer to the playoffs, both Newton basketball teams get a little bit more dangerous.
Lady Tigers avoid sweep, Cougars beat NHS again

It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season. One team pulled it off Saturday night and another one didn’t.

Pages

Obituaries:

Frank Richardson

Services for Mr. Frank Richardson will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Pine Grove Baptist... READ MORE

James Massey
Jacqueline Little
Annie Young
Billy Brantley
Wanda Jones

From Twitter: