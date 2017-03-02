Police arrest three in Union on drug charges
Union Police participated in a joint investigation that resulted in the arrest of three Union men for narcotics trafficking on Thursday.
The Town of Decatur has lifted its boil water notice as of Thursday morning.
The Newton Municipal School Board voted 3-2 to give Superintendent Virginia Young a preliminary letter of non-renewal at a special called meeting Thursday night.
A group of Newton County High School students got a chance to witness history on Jan. 20, as they travelled to Washington, D.C., to see the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
A Union man is being held in custody after being arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and sexually abusing her child.
