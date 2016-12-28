Today's Top Stories

Biewer open for business

Production at Biewer Lumber sawmill in Newton is underway about eight months after announcing that it would construct an $85 million facility on 65 acres in the Newton Industrial Park.
Chunky hayride wreck, Union double murder top stories of 2016

 Here is a recap of the top stories for Newton County for 2016:
Elementary eyes new playground

Union Elementary School recently celebrated one of its highest achievements, finishing No. 1 in the state on the rankings of the Mississippi Department of Education for the 2015-16 school year.
NCHS earns third place finish

The Newton County High School cheer squad capped off a banner season recently as they finished third in the state out of 11 teams in the Mississippi High School Activities Association cheer championships, held at the Mississippi Coliseum in...

Lake comes in 2nd

Just two short weeks ago, the Lake cheerleaders competed in the Dixie Championships and came in a disappointing fifth.
Cemetery participates in wreath-laying event

On an overcast but warm Saturday morning, the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery hosted the annual Wreaths Across America event this past weekend in Newton.

Obituaries:

Grover D. Walker Jr.

Services for Grover Walker Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 30 at Saint John Missionary... READ MORE

Lorene Ethridge
Lola James
Annie Mabry
Jason Jackson

