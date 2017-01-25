Today's Top Stories

Local students OK after storm

Friday night seemed like a normal night for Chance Collins.
All schools top state graduation rate

The Mississippi Department of Education released on Thursday the graduation rates for the 2015-16 school year.
New bakery brings a little sweetness to Chunky

Chunky residents won’t have to travel too far anymore for sweet treats or for holiday or birthday cakes with the recent opening of Deep South Confection and Designs on Hwy. 80.
Lady Cougars rack up two more wins

The Newton County Lady Cougars continued their turnaround season last week as they grabbed two more Division 5-4A victories.
Lady Generals tough out two wins last week

Newton County Academy coach Michael Alexander admits that his Lady Generals aren’t playing great basketball.

But they are playing good enough and are playing hard and he’ll take that.
Yunish’s FG lifts Cougars to win

Newton County’s Yunish Billy might not have been having his best game of the season. But one shot changed all of that.

Pages

Obituaries:

Annie Young

Funeral services for Annie Pearl Young will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 28 at Dunlap & Thames... READ MORE

Billy Brantley
Wanda Jones
Georgia Rainer
Dana Brown
Stevie McCormick

From Twitter: