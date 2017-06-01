Today's Top Stories

Union, NCA closing due to winter weather

Union Public Schools and Newton County Academy are closing this morning due to winter weather affecting Newton County.
Wintry mix possible tomorrow

The National Weather Service in Jackson has placed Newton County and surrounding areas under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. Friday until midnight Friday.
Gibbon, friends reflect on his life and MLB career

Don McNair of Meridian had an at bat against Hickory’s Joe Gibbon while the two played baseball at Mississippi State and Ole Miss, respectively.

It was an at bat that McNair would never forget.
Finding ways to lose weight in ‘17

As in most years, most Mississippians will pledge to start the new year this week with resolutions, and at the top of most lists is getting in shape and losing weight.
ECCC takes steps toward its future this spring

On Monday, classes will resume at East Central Community College and President Billy Stewart said that this spring semester will usher in a few changes and improvements for the school.
Horne Street bridge reopens after nearly six-month closure

The city of Union is a little more navigable this week after the bridge on Horne Street was reopened on Dec. 27. The bridge had been closed since this past summer when the old wooden bridge had become too dangerous for traffic.

