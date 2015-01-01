2017 ECCC Student Art Exhibition

The East Central Community College Art Department will host its 2017 Student Art Exhibition beginning Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 28, in the lobby of the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. A reception will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the lobby of the Vickers Fine Arts Center. Refreshments will be served. The exhibition will feature drawings, paintings, sculpture and designs produced by EC students during the 2016-2017 school year. Students whose work will be featured include: Madelyn Ball, Deyanna Ingram and Amaziah Sierra, all of Louisville; Amber Chaney and Shelby Kennedy, both of Decatur; James Cartlidge of Philadelphia, Shawna Bush of Lawrence, Jala Hobson of Brandon, Tristin Hollingsworth of Forest, Kyle Hoskins of Collinsville, Kristie Kitchings and Joshua Sanders, both of Carthage; Hester Knight of Newton, Joe Prine of Louin, Larrie Walker, Jr., of Mendenhall; Lauryn Tucker of Pearl, Brice Womble of Noxapater, and Caleb Welch of Brandon. Jeffrey Hodges serves as art instructor. For more information, contact Hodges at 601-635-6229 or email jhodges@eccc.edu.