The East Central Community College Encore Players will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” by Rachel Sheinkin and William Finn March 30 through April 1, 2017. The annual musical presentation begins at 7 p.m. nightly in Vickers Fine Arts Auditorium on the Decatur campus. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by calling 601-635-2111. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” features an eclectic group of six middle schoolers who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. According to director Jessica Price, “While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box."