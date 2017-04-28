CMRC to cut 72 employees, close two programs

Central Mississippi Residential Center will lay off 54 state employees and 18 contractual employees by the end of June.

CMRC executive director Debbie Ferguson confirmed the reduction in force Friday afternoon after meeting with their employees Thursday and Friday. She said they will also close its Footprints Adult Day Services program and its crisis stabilization unit.

However, she said the group homes will not be affected by the reduction.

“The group homes will remain open, but there may be fewer support staff,” Ferguson said. “It’s very difficult time for our staff. There are a lot of employees who have been working for the state for a long time that are going to have to look for new jobs.”

Footprints is a Monday-through-Friday day center that provides a safe, caring and activity oriented environment for those suffering with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. The program enables participants to continue living at home and avoid premature placement outside the family.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit is a 16-bed, short-term psychiatric stabilization program for adult men and women with mental health needs. The purpose of this program is to provide early stabilization services, reducing the need for commitment or long-term hospitalization.

Both units will cease operations under the Department of Mental Health by the end of the state's fiscal year, which is June 30.

​The move comes after the state legislature slashed $14.4 million or 6.7 percent from the department’s general fund budget. When the mid-year cuts from the current year are included, the total impact of the general fund cuts increases another $5 million from the actual approved budget at the beginning of the year.

