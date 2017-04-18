ECCC sophomore recitals

East Central Community College music students Samuel Tero of Decatur, Anastasia Crout of Lake, Cassi Pearson of Louisville and Brad Taylor of Stratton will present their sophomore recitals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Tero will present selections on the piano including Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K. 331 by Mozart and Invention no. 4, BWV 775 by J.S. Bach. Crout will play trumpet and her selections include Allegro by Johann Philipp Krieger, Song by Richard Lane, and 28th Solo de Concours by Julien Porret. Pearson will perform vocal solos of “To a Wild Rose” by Edward Macdowell, “The Last Rose of Summer” by Thomas Moore, and “Sento Nel Core” by Alessandro Scarlatti. Taylor will play guitar and his selections include Adelita and Lagrima by Francisco Tarrega and Romanza (Anonymous). Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Chas Evans, Fine Arts Department chair, at 601-635-6227 or email cevans@eccc.edu.