Fire departments respond to tire fire

By BRENT MAZE,
Mon, 10/16/2017 - 12:53pm

Firefighters responded to a large pile of tires that were on fire midday Monday on Velma Moore Road in Lawrence.

Newton County 911 dispatched Newton, Lawrence and Conehatta fire departments, along with LifeCare ambulance service, to the fire that was originally phoned in as a structure fire on Velma Moore Road. Once first responders arrived on the scene, they saw the large pile of mostly old rubber tires on fire. Smoke from the blaze could be seen as far as downtown Newton. 

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze quickly after arriving on the scene.

Newton Fire Chief J.C. Collins said law enforcement had been notified of the burning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the burning of combustible material that causes excessive visible emission (e.g., rubber tires, plastic materials, etc.) is prohibited.

