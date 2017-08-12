Area covered with snow, roads expected to worsen tonight

Newton County residents woke up this morning to find everything nearly covered in white as the area received its first snow fall in several years on Friday morning.

After light rain fell throughout Thursday night and early Friday morning, the snow started and has not let up as of 10:30 a.m.

While the roads were wet this moring with melted snow, the county's emergency management personnel warned that road conditions will be worse tonight and on Saturday morning.

“All of the slush on the roads today is going to be a sheet of ice tomorrow,” said Deputy Emergency Management Director Tanya Sistrunk. “ A lot of people are scared to get out in the snow, but what they don’t realize is it’s going to be even harder tomorrow until it warms up.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid 20s tonight so the area will be stuck with the ice for at least the next day.

County EMA Director Brian Taylor said that as of this morning there had only been two reported wrecks and three downed power lines in the county. The wrecks occurred on Decatur-Conehatta Road and I-20 and no injuries were reported.

Newton County Schools and Union schools were closed today and Newton Municipal had a late start.

All the Kemper-Newton County Regional Library branches were also closed today.



