Fire engulfs Newton home

By BRENT MAZE,
Fri, 01/12/2018 - 5:15pm

A home on Third Avenue in Newton was gutted by a fire this afternoon.

Firefighters from Newton, Decatur and Hickory responded to the blaze, which consumed the interior of a brick home that had a chimney.

There were no apparent injuries from the fire as of this afternoon. The cause is under investigation.

According to witnesses on the scene, a family had been renting the home for about a month.

Check www.newtoncountyappeal.com early next week and the Jan. 17 edition of The Newton County Appeal for more this developing story.

Copyright 2017 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.