Man charged with Jan. 8 burglary

A 37-year-old Newton man has been charged with the Jan. 8 burglary of JJ’s Quick Stop on Northside Drive in Newton.

Police Chief Harvey Curry said George Anthony Dukes of 1633 Mount Moriah Road in Newton was arrested Friday and charged with burglary of a commercial building. He is being held at the Newton County Jail pending arraignment, which will likely be held on Monday or Tuesday.

Curry said the suspect apparently threw a brick threw a brick through the window during the early morning hours of Jan. 8 and stole money from the cash register. No other items were taken.

“He acted alone,” Curry said. “No other suspects are being sought with this case.”