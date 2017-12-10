Mike Hurst sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi

JACKSON – On Tuesday, Oct. 10, Hickory native D. Michael Hurst Jr. was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi by U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan in Jackson. Hurst was nominated by President Donald J. Trump on June 29 and was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Oct. 3.

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to return to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to do the work of justice and serve the people of Mississippi,” said Hurst. “We have some of the hardest working, most caring people in this office, and I look forward to partnering with our state and local law enforcement to make sure people are protected, victims are served, and our communities are safer.”

Hurst most recently served as the Director of the Mississippi Justice Institute, a division of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. Before starting MJI, he was the Republican nominee for Mississippi Attorney General in 2015.

From 2006 until February 2015, Hurst served as an Assistant United States Attorney within the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson, where he focused primarily on fighting public corruption. He received numerous awards from the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and other federal law enforcement agencies.

Before going to work for the US Attorney’s Office, Hurst served on the staff of Congressman Chip Pickering in Washington, DC. Prior to that, he was Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Constitution Subcommittee. He practiced law at Troutman Sanders in Washington, DC, after graduating from law school.

Hurst is a graduate of East Central Community College in Decatur, and Millsaps College in Jackson, as well as The George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.

Hurst and his wife, Celeste, live in Sandhill, with their five children and Mike’s younger sister.