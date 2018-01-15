Winter Weather Advisory issued for area

A winter weather advisory as been issued beginning at 9 a.m tomorrow morning and continuing until midnight Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting between a dusting and one inch of snow to accumulate.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow may cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

Dangerously cold air will move into the region starting Tuesday morning in the Delta and continue to progress south and east through the day. Temperatures will fall during the day on Tuesday. Overnight lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night will fall into the teens. Daytime highs on Wednesday will fail to rise above freezing across much of the area and those locations that do will not remain above freezing for a long period of time. This long duration of cold temperatures will once again put stress on life and property.

In addition to that, a wind-chill advisory is also in effect tomorrow. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

School officials said they are monitoring the situation, but no decisions to close school have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

