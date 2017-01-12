Fellowship Praise Band to host ‘Christmas Canon’ at Roxy

For the first time, Newton County Christmas music lovers will get to see The Fellowship’s praise band’s annual Christmas concert in a new venue and at a new time.

This year, the praise band will be performing at the Roxy Theater in Newton at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

The band includes former members of the Calvary Baptist Church praise band who recently planted a new non-denominational mission church in Newton.

The band’s music director Isaac Vega said the change of time and venue became ideal this year because of the good turnout for the shows in previous years.

“We had several people ask us several times to do it somewhere other than the church,” said Vega. “It was drawing so many people, and a lot of people couldn’t make it on Sundays because they went to the normal worship services. So a lot of people wanted a chance to make it on a night that was not on a Sunday.”

Vega, who is the lead vocalist, will lead the band through several Christmas favorites including “O Come all Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night” with an added innovative flair.

“It’s all traditional Christmas songs, but we’re doing them with a different flair and a different style. Many of the songs are inspired by the band Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” Vega said.

Admission to the concert is free and the band is only asking for a canned food donation to support a local food bank.