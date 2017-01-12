NUMC to host annual Live Drive Through Nativity on Sunday

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Fri, 12/01/2017 - 1:47pm

Newton United Methodist Church will be again be hosting its annual Live Drive-Through Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Volunteers from NUMC and the surrounding community will participate in live depictions of scenes surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ.

The church welcomes everyone to come and see this wonderful production between 5:30-8:30 p.m. Newton United Methodist Church is located at 600 Decatur St., Newton. 

