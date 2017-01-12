Union ready to kick off yuletide season with Christmas parade

Union has a full schedule of activities planned for Saturday, Dec. 2, as the city rings in the Christmas season.

The event, which is sponsored by the Union Chamber of Commerce, begins at 5 p.m. at the Helen McMahen Bicentennial Memorial Park with a welcome ceremony, and Union will hold the first of its door prize drawings of the night.

Dixie Chicks will be the first performers following the welcome and the drawing. Martha Reynolds will be performing Christmas carols next prior to the parade.

The 2017 Union Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Union, and it will follow the same route as previous years. Lineup for the parade will be at 5 p.m. behind Union High School.

The parade will head west East Jackson Street and then turn south onto Bank Street and then turn back to the east on Main Street.

After Santa arrives at the Mini Park, children will have the opportunity to have their photograph taken with Jolly Old St. Nick. Attendees will also be able to get some hot apple cider and hot cocoa, provided by Piggly Wiggly, to quench the chill.

The Union Future Farmers of America will also provide concessions at the Helen McMahen Bicentennial Memorial Park.

Live Christmas music will be performed by different entertainers throughout the evening. Door prize drawings will be drawn every half hour from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., when the grand prize drawing will be held.

The Union First Baptist Church Choir and Children’s Choir will be performing along with “The Christmas Story” told by Bro. Jon Martin following the parade at approximately 7 p.m.

Applications for floats are available at the Union Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. Those who wish to participate in the parade should print it, complete it and return it to the Union Chamber of Commerce, Truhitt’s Service Station, Dr. Nicole Harrison’s Office, Union Supply, Regions Bank or The Citizens Bank. Prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded and receive, respectively, $100, $50 and $25 cash prize.

Door prizes on the night of the parade are valued between $100 and $400. You only need to be present at the main stage that evening to win. Participants in the drawing may preregister at Dr. Nicole Harrison’s, Truhitt’s Service Station and Union Supply, or they may register that night downtown at the main stage.

Prize winners for the event must be present to win.