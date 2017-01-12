Winter Wonderland comes to Newton

The Newton Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to usher in the holiday season as it has announced its plans for Christmas in Newton.

The annual events will kick off on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. with the Newton Christmas Parade in downtown Newton.

Chamber director Emily Pugh said the theme will be Winter Wonderland, and she hopes that it will get the season off to a magical start.

“Newton is already a magical place, and we want to show that its an even more magical place to be during the Christmas season,” Pugh said.

Pugh said the theme will allow for parade entries to feature a wide variety of traditional Christmas, and she hopes it will be something the community will embrace.

However, there are a few changes being made to the parade this year. The most significant is that there will only be one Santa on the chamber’s float, and the chamber will be the only entry to throw candy to the crowd.

Pugh said the main reason for the change is due to safety concerns of children running out between floats.

“We were concerned that children might be put in harm’s way if they were running out between the floats to pick up candy,” Pugh said. “By doing it at the end, it will make it much safer.”

The chamber is also sponsoring its annual Whistlestop Marketplace on Dec. 9. Pugh said all vendor booths have been sold out.