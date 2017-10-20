Kelly, Rush, Breland, Anderson honored for homecoming

Receiving special recognition at East Central Community College’s 2017 Homecoming celebration held Thursday, Oct. 19, were (from left) Congressman Trent Kelly (Class of 1985) of Saltillo, Alumnus of the Year, Deanna Bankston Rush (Class of 1998) of Union, Alumna of the Year, and new Athletic Hall of Fame members Jeff Breland (Class of 1983) of Lake and Tim Anderson (Class of 2013) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Copper etchings of alumni honorees will be permanently displayed in the college’s Memorabilia Room located in Burton Memorial Library and Athletic Hall of Fame honoree etchings will be displayed in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium. The awards presentations were made during a special presentation in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium.