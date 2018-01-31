Bond denied to 3 murder suspects

﻿Nine of the 10 suspects in the murder of a Newton man in March 2017 were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the Eighth District Circuit Court.

Of those suspects, three a re facing murder indictments, while the others are facing charges related to the case.

Last spring, Newton police arrested Lyndale Jones, Dontay Chapman and Richard Lofton for the fatal shooting of Jamarcus Townsend, 21, who was found shot dead outside a home at 113 Tillman St. just before midnight on March 17.

In the coming weeks, Newton police also arrested Jordan D’Mark Myers, Devon Dequion Thompson, Robert Shadon Bender, Darron LaShuan Thames, Ashton Myota Thompson and Jessica Jean Powers in connection with the homicide that NPD Chief Harvey Curry said was gang related.

Jones, Chapman, and Lofton are all charged with first degree murder and were all denied bail by Circuit Court Judge Christopher Collins.

Thames is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and as an accessory to murder after the fact. Thames’ bail was set at $50,000.

Myers is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and his bail was set at $45,000. Devon Thompson, Bender, Ashton Thompson and ﻿Powers are all charged with being accessories to murder after the fact and were each given bails of $35,000 by Collins.

According to the indictment, Bender and Devon Thompson helped clean the vehicle that was used by Jones, Chapman and Lofton in the shooting and helped them dispose of evidence.

According to the indictment, Ashton Thompson and Powers transported Myers and Lofton outside of the county so they could avoid arrest. Trials for all nine suspects are set for April.

Also indicted on Jan. 23 were:

• Tommie Amos and Kenyon Thames was indicted for the burglary of a dwelling on June 17

• James Albert Curry was indicted for possession of cocaine

Bobby Charles Cooley and David Jordan were both charged with grand larceny for the

• James Anthony Dade was indicted for possession of marijuana, cocaine and two counts of being a habitual drug offender on April 27

• McCedric Laron Harrington was indicted for possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and

• Alethia Gail Hitt was indicted for the possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine on April 21.