Final part of Biewer Sawmill project underway

The final phase of the Biewer Lumber Sawmill construction began last week, as contractors began work on the repavement and expansion of the roads in the Newton Industrial Park and the construction of a new rail spur.

Newton public works director Fred Snow said they decided to close Commercial Drive so that they could mill up the old asphalt and repair any potholes or other problem areas in the road.

Snow said they will be doing the same thing to Coliseum Road and Industrial Park Drive to prepare for the road improvements.

While the road work is being done, contractors began making preparations to lay railroad for the Biewer Sawmill facility.

Jason Otto, plant manager, said they are excited to see the project beginning.

“It’s something that we’ve all been waiting on,” Otto said. “While we won’t necessarily be increasing our workload since we are close to capacity, the rail spur is going to help save a lot of money.”

Currently, 12 trucks are leaving the plant each day and taking the finished goods to another place where it is loaded and shipped back to Biewer’s home state of Michigan.

Once the spur is complete, Otto said the freight will be shipped via rail from the plant, thus, saving the company money.