Hickory Pick’n sets car show, blood drive for Saturday

Hickory Pick’n is hoping to help make the holiday bright for local families, as the flea market plans its Christmas Charity Car Show and blood drive on Saturday.

The show will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues until 2 p.m. with registration being held from 8 to 10 a.m. Eric Johannsen, owner of Hickory Pick’n said the show is open to any cars, trucks and bikes old or new.

The only entry fee is $25 or $15 for an unwrapped toy for a person’s first entry and another toy or $10 for each additional entry.

The toys and donations are being collected for the Newton County Angel Tree program, which is a partnership between the Newton Chamber of Commerce and The Salvation Army.

“We just wanted to do something to give back to the community,” Johannsen said. “We want to make this an annual event for charity. This year, we are wanting to help the Angel Tree Program to help local children have a great Christmas.”

Another way Johannsen wants to help is to sponsor a blood drive by United Blood Services.

“This is another way we can help this Christmas is to give the best gift of all, the gift of life,” Johannsen said. “We want to get as many people as possible to stop by and give blood.”

For more information about the event, call 601-357-5033 or log on to their Facebook page.