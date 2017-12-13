Laird Hospital among 10 rural hospitals recognized for quality award

Laird Hospital was one of 10 Mississippi rural hospitals recognized with quality awards before an audience of more than 180 healthcare professionals at the Mississippi Rural Health Association’s 22nd Annual Conference, recently held in Jackson.

Rozelia Harris, director of the Mississippi State Office of Rural Health and Primary Care, presented the HCAHPS Patient Satisfaction Award (CAH Division) to Laird as one of three recipients in that division.

The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Health Care Providers and Systems score measures patients’ perceptions of their hospital experience.

“Quality healthcare is of high importance of all Mississippians, and Laird Hospital has demonstrated excellence with regard to patient satisfaction,” said Ryan Kelly, executive director of the Mississippi Rural Health Association. “We are proud of the work that these healthcare professionals are performing on a daily basis for the state’s rural patience and the attention to quality that they maintain.”

The State Office of Rural Health and Primary Care began distributing hospital quality awards in partnership with the Mississippi Rural Health Association in 2016 as a result of a recent proclamation that Gov. Phil Bryant signed declaring Nov. 20 of each year to be Mississippi Rural Health Day.

For more information and photos of the award winners, visit msrha.org/awards.