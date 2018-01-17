Peter Pan Jr. production to recreate Neverland

For nearly 65 years ago, J.M. Barrie’s musical “Peter Pan” has captivated audiences around the world on stage, the small screen and the big screen. Next week, the Newton Theatre Company will bring the story to the Roxy Theater stage in its production of “Peter Pan Jr.”

Casting for the winter show begin back in October and the show will feature dozens of young singers and actors from the area.

“The cast is pretty large; I think we’ve got close to 40 in the cast, and we’ve got a lot of folks helping backstage so we just got a full complement,” said director Melinda Rich. “It’s just like putting on a full musical. It’s limited in time and the script is abbreviated but it tells the full story of Peter Pan. There’s not as many lines and it’s not as complicated but it does tell the entire story. It will have all the familiar songs that people remember.”

The musical tells the story of the Darling children, Wendy, Michael and John who are transported by the titular, ageless character to Neverland where they embark on an adventure involving mermaids, Peter’s band of Lost Boys and the villainous Captain Hook.

In the musicals, the part of Peter has always been portrayed by a female and the Newton Theatre Company’s production is no different with Chloe Rigdon playing the main character.

The rest of the cast includes Madyson Warren (Wendy Darling), Shelton Pace (Michael Darling), Andrew Shelton (John Darling), Josh Mitchell (in a dual role as Mr. Darling and Capt. Hook), Elizabeth Tew (Tiger Lily), Lake Seale (Smee), Kaylee Jones (Mrs. Darling), Natalie Nelson (Liza), Ben Shelter (Nana) and several others.

The shows will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 25-27, but Rich said there are opportunities for daytime shows on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 if schools request tickets soon.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at Kaleidoscopes, Dezignz by Nikki and BankFirst. For more information, call the Roxy Theater at 601-621-0033.