Rush tapped as ECCC Almuna of the Year

Deanna Rush of Union, longtime educator and principal of Union Elementary School, was recently selected Alumna of the Year at East Central Community College. She will be recognized during Homecoming festivities scheduled Thursday, Oct. 19 on the Decatur campus.

When notified of her selection, Rush said, “I am very, very honored by this selection. East Central Community College is an outstanding institution on so many levels, and to be chosen as Alumna of the Year here is truly a highpoint of my life and something that I will treasure.”

In her current position as principal, Rush is responsible for almost 400 children in grades pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, a job she says is rewarding in many ways.

“I can honestly say without reservation that I absolutely love my job; it’s amazing to have the opportunity to watch students grow from day to day and year to year,” she said. “Elementary children are also the most loving creatures on the earth; I always tell people that if you’re having a bad day or need a self-esteem boost, just come stand on the sidewalk at UES for five minutes. My kiddos will love on you and make you feel like the king or queen of the world in no time at all. Even with the challenges and struggles that arise, it

’s truly a joy for me to go to work every single day.”

Although Union Elementary has its share of everyday challenges, the school has consistently received an “A” rating and maintains high academic standards for all students, an accomplishment of which Rush is proud.

“Since Union is such a small district with a very low tax base, we definitely have our challenges. Over 65 percent of our students come from families that live below the poverty line. Yet, the faculty, staff, students, and community push for excellence daily in academics, athletics, and, most importantly, in character.”