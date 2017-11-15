Sen. Wicker keynotes county’s Veterans program

Sen. Roger Wicker stopped in Decatur on Saturday to participate in the Newton County Veterans Day ceremony at the Newton County Courthouse.

The event was hosted by the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton County and the Town of Decatur. In addition to Wicker, the crowd heard from State Senate Pro Tem Terry Burton, State Rep. Randy Rushing, Henry Gruno with the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery and others.

Wicker said that while Congress may disagree on many things along party lines, both parties cross the aisle when it comes to supporting veterans.

“But when it comes to veterans, I want to report to you that since President Donald Trump took office Jan. 20, he has signed seven important veterans bills during that time and we’ve sent them to the White House with overwhelming support from Democrats, overwhelming support from Republicans and independents,” Wicker said. “So when it comes to taking care of our veterans, I’m proud for those seven votes, and I’m glad that we did it on a bipartisan basis.”

In addition to the ceremony at the courthouse, the Newton County American Legion Post 89 held a veterans expo and fundraiser at the hut on Hwy. 15 Saturday afternoon.