Vincent to lead state’s SBC

Clarke-Venable Baptist Church pastor Mark Vincent has been named the president of the Mississippi Baptist Convention.

Vincent, who has served at Clark-Venable since June 2004, said he wasn’t seeking the position, but after praying and thinking about the opportunity, he agreed to serve if he was elected.

“It’s an honor, number one, just to be nominated, but then to be elected, it’s an even greater honor,” Vincent said. “I was not seeking this position. The position sought me out. I was asked if I was nominated, would I serve? After much prayer, I decided that I would serve if elected.”

Vincent was nominated by Clarence Cooper of Brandon Baptist Church and was seconded by Union First Baptist pastor Jon Martin. In his three-minute speech, Martin said Vincent has impacted Martin’s life and ministry and Union First Baptist.

Martin said that electing Vincent as president would cause the MBC to reap much fruit for the kingdom.

“Many people are able to speak about Mark’s qualifications - I speak personally of his investment,” Martin said in his speech last week. “His investment in the lives of young men, his investment in Christ’s church, his investment in this convention, and his investment in the Kingdom of God - these are the driving passions of Mark Vincent’s heart.”

Vincent said listening to both speeches was an overwhelming experience for him.

“It’s humbling to sit there and to hear them to say all of the good things about me,” Vincent said. “It was a very extraordinary experience for me.”

Vincent is married to his wife of 33 years, Janine. They have four children, Chelsey, Monica, Jordan and John Mark. He was licensed in 1996 and was ordained in 1999.

Mark received his bachelor’s degree at Mississippi State and a Master of Divinity at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He previously served as the owner and operator of Vincent’s Ace Hardware and Building Supply in Agricola. Prior to coming to Decatur, Vincent served as pastor at Oak Grove Baptist in Burleson, Texas, and First Baptist in Charleston. He has been an active member of the Newton County Baptist Association along with serving in numerous roles with the MBC prior to his election as president.

Vincent said his primary duties as president will include moderating next year’s MBC annual meetings in October 2018, attending various committee meetings and serving on the MBC executive committee.