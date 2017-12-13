Wreaths laying set for Saturday

The Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be laying wreaths on the graves of veterans, as it participates in the Wreaths Across America program.

The event, which is a national program of the laying of Christmas wreaths on veterans’ graves, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Director Henry Gruno said there will be a brief ceremony followed by the laying of wreaths on the graves.

This event is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi Veterans, and that organization’s annual meeting will be held in conjunction with the event.

The event will include a patriotic program. The keynote speaker will be Brig. Gen. Billy M. Nabors, Chief of Staff, Mississippi Air National Guard.

“We were blessed to have a large turnout at this program last year, and we urge the public to join us in this very patriotic and fitting ceremony to honor those who have served our country so well,” said Jack Winstead, President of Friends of Mississippi Veterans.

Over 700 veterans are now interred at the Newton Veterans Cemetery, and family members of the interred veterans will be the first invited to lay wreaths on the graves, followed by military personnel, other veterans, Patriot Riders, and others.

For more information or directions to the cemetery, please call 601-683-2959.