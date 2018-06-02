Wrestling event to help local Legion

﻿For the first time in a while, Decatur will be the site of slam-bang wrestling action as the old Decatur High School gym (now the East Central Community College south campus gym) will host five SWA Champion Wrestling matches on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event will be a fundraiser for the Decatur American Legion.

Newton County Veterans Affairs Officer and American Legion Vice Commander Johnny Reeves said he first came up with the idea in November and contacted SWA promoter Steve Starr, who organizes events around the southeast.

“I was trying to come up with a fundraiser for the American Legion, and I actually did some research and found his profile on Facebook,” Reeves said. “I know when I was growing up we used to have wrestling in Decatur at the old high school gym, but we haven’t had it for many years. So, I started asking a few people around town if they’d like to see it again and they said yes.”

Reeves then contacted ECCC who agreed to donate the gym for the night free of charge.

The event will feature matches between Blake Wilder and Gold Simon Philips, Nick Wonder and Lukas Frost, the Son of the Junkyard God and Barry Wolf, a tag team match between The Southern Sensations and Big Ramp Enterprises, and a championship match between SWA Southern Heavyweight Champion Joe “The Prince of Pain” Kane and challenger Nate Moss.

Reeves assures parents that the event will be safe for children and won’t include some of the raunchy content sometimes associated in the WWE or the WCW.

“It’s good, old-school, family-oriented wrestling,” Reeves said. “They’re a good Christian organization and it’s just good family fun.”

Heavy Metal Barbecue will provide the concessions for the event which will include barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn drinks and more.

Ringside tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at Massey’s Napa store and the Chow Hall. Adult general admission costs $8, $6 for children 6-12 and admission is free for children under 6.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the first match kicks off at 6 p.m.