‘Jackets rack up district wins

It was a good week for the Union basketball teams as both squads won a pair of Division 4-2A contests.

On Jan. 23, Union swept Scott Central as the Lady Jackets took a 47-27 win while the boys needed a last-second game-winner from P.J. Gage to beat the Rebels 55-54.

On Friday night, the Lady Jackets hammered Lake 50-29 while the Jackets took a solid 65-48 win.

“We really control our own destiny at this point,” Union boys coach Josh Luckett said. “We have Philly at home this week and they have the same record as we do in district. This is my third year and we haven’t been in that position since I’ve been here. We have a chance and our guys are playing hard.”

Union has a full week of hoops, hosting Philadelphia in a key 4-2A contest for both squads on Tuesday. Union will then host Lake on Thursday before hosting Stringer on Friday for Senior Night.

Union girls 50, Lake 29

The Lady Jackets jumped out to 10-point lead on the Lady Hornets and cruised to a 21-point win on Friday night.

Union led 12-2 at the end of the first period and outscored Lake 17-8 in the second to take a 29-10 lead at the half. Union extended its lead in the third, outscoring Lake 16-9 to lead 45-19.

“I think if we continue to build on each game and get better at something every game, I think we are going to be fine,” Union girls coach Matt Wilbanks said. “I am proud of the girls, they are battling. We are also playing a lot of younger girls who are getting some valuable experience. Everybody has gotten to play the last three games and that’s valuable experience for those young ladies.”

Parker Breland led Union with 18 points while Ansley Rigby added eight points. Eryanna Mason added seven points in the win.

Union boys 65, Lake 48

The Jackets overcame an early deficit and ran away with the game in the second half to take a 17-point win on Friday.

Jay Norris led Union with 17 points while J.T. Vance and P.J. Gage each had 10 points. Jamarcus Jones had eight points while Casey Morris added seven.

Union girls 47, Scott Cen.l 27

The Lady Yellowjackets broke open a close game in the second half, as they beat Scott Central by 20 on Jan. 23.

Parker Breland had a big night as she scored 20 points while Shania Moore added nine points.

Union boys 55, Scott Cen. 54

The Jackets got a game-winning jump shot from P.J. Gage with 12 seconds left to take a one-point win over Scott Central on Tuesday.

“We were up 10-11 with four minutes left in the fourth,” Luckett said. “We turned it over a couple of times and gave up a few layups and they hit a 3-pointer to go up by one. But we went the length of the court and P.J. hit a jumper from the free-throw line to win it. We have been up in several games and allowed other teams to get back in the game and make it close. But we have found a way to pull those games out and win them.”

J.T. Vance led the Jackets with 23 points while Gage had 20 points.