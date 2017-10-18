Cougars advance to semifinals

Whenever the playoffs brackets came out, Newton County softball coach Justin Chaney knew there was a good chance his Lady Cougars would see Lawrence County.

Both teams entered the contest with 27-2 records but it was Newton County that came away with a pair of wins, sweeping the series with a 10-5 win and a 4-1 win on Saturday at Mack Fanning Stadium.

“I’m estatic right now,” Chaney said. “It was a big series in knowing that if you win you will be able to host South State and play in front of a huge crowd. And the thing is, we won an offensive game and a defensive game. One of the things I have been on them about is mental toughness, and I think they are a mentally tough group of kids.”

The Lady Cougars advance to the Division II semifinals where they will host Wesson on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mack Fanning Stadium.

“I was proud of our kids. We we a lot of two-out hits and you have to do that to win big games. I was really proud of that. We couldn’t have played much better than we did. And I thought my pitcher (Katelyn Gipson) pitched really well. She hit her spots and played her position well. People take that for granted in slow-pitch and she had one heck of a day and is to be commended for that.”

Newton County improves to 29-2 on the season and has won 27 games in a row. Lawrence County falls to 27-4 on the season.

County 10, Lawrence County 5

The Lady Cougars used a five-run sixth inning to take a Game 1 win over Lawrence County.

The Lady Cougars then pushed ahead with five runs in the bottom of the sixth as Lizzy Hollingsworth delivered a big two-run double to deliver the winning runs. The Lady Cougars added three more runs for the final margin.

Newton County had 14 hits in the contest as six players had at least two hits. Brittany Thomas was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs while Hollingsworth was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Jada McDougle was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Landree Amis was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Jessie Thaggard was also 2-for-3 while Lorren Ivey had a double and drew two walks.

County 4, Lawrence County 1

The Lady Cougars used a four-run third inning and a tough defense to take a three-run win and sweep the series.

Newton County had only six hits in the contest as Jada McDougle was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Landree Amis was also 2-for-3 while Lorren Ivey had a double, drove in a run and scored. Lanie Phillips and Shelby Anderson also scored runs for the Lady Cougars.

County 19, Poplarville 2

The Lady Cougars used a 10-run third inning to take a run-rule victory in game one of the series on Tuesday.

Brittany Thomas had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam, two RBIs, three runs scored and three RBIs. Jada McDougle

Shelby Anderson was 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Lorren Ivey was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while Landree Amis was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Katelyn Gipson was 2-for-4 while Karlye Tolbird was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Lizzy Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 while Jessi Thaggard and Lanie Phillips each scored two runs apiece.

County 11, Poplarville 0

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and held Poplarville to two hits.

County finished the game out in five innings, scoring three runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

County had 14 hits as Brittany Thomas led the way again, going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. Landree Amis was 3-for-3 with a triple while Katelyn Gipson was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Lorren Ivey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Shelby Anderson was also 2-for-4. Jada McDougle and Lanie Phillips each scored two runs apiece.