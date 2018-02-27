Cougars struggle in opening weekend of play

It wasn’t the start to the season that long-time Newton County baseball coach Wyatt Tullos was looking for as his Cougars dropped both games they played.

The Cougars lost an 8-7 contest to Union on Friday night before falling to New Hope 11-5 on Saturday.

Newton County returns to action this week with three scheduled contests as they will host Southeast Lauderdale on Tuesday and travel to Union on Friday before finishing out the week at Morton on Saturday.

Union 8, County 7

The Cougars lost their opener on Friday night, despite outhitting Union 8-6.

Newton County scored two in the first and three in the third to lead 5-2 after the third. Union then plated three in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 5-5. Newton County took the lead back with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 7-5 lead into the seventh. Union then scored three runs in the seventh to take the win.

Newton County had eight hits and eight walks while striking out eight times.

Cole Shimfessel was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Hayden West and Tucker Fitch were each 2-for-4. Garrett Mills drove on two runs while Joshua Mott and Gavin Bailey each had two walks apiece. Tyler Cavenaugh and Connor Boggan each scored two runs apiece.

East Central signee Eli Harrison pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up two unearned runs as he walked four and struck out six before leaving the game with an arm injury. Gavin Bailey pitched the next 3 2/3 innings as he gave up five runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three. Hayden West pitched the final 2/3 of an inning as he gave up one run on one hit.

Newton Hope 11, County 5

New Hope broke open a tight game with six runs in the final two innings to take a six-run win on Saturday.

New Hope led 4-1 at the end of the third before scoring one in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh. County scored two runs in the fifth and sixth inning.

Newton County had eight hits in the contest as Eli Harrison went 2-for-3. Gavin Bailey hit a two-run home run for County while Tucker Fitch scored twice. Harrison had two doubles while Hayden West added a double.

Hayden West got the start for County and went three innings, giving up four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Hayze West pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on five hits and four walks. Garrett Mills pitched the final 1/ 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits.