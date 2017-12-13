County rolls past Kemper

The weather and state testing was the big winner last week on the high school basketball scene.

Most of Friday and Saturday’s games were cancelled because of snow and very few played early in the week because of state testing.

Here’s a roundup of games that were played last week.

Newton County boys 71, Kemper County 59

The Cougars got an early advantage and held that for most of the game as they took a 12-point win over the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

County led 12-4 after the first period and 27-22 at the half. The Cougars pulled away in the third, outscoring the Wildcats 20-14 in the third for a 47-36 lead.

Jalin Nicholson scored 21 points to lead the Cougars while Jurelle Taylor had 16 points. Peyton Reeves scored 12 points while Yunish Billy added nine points. Chris Mulford also had eight blocks in the game.

Newton County returns to action this week as they travel to Union on Tuesday and host Newton on Friday.

Newton County girls 54, Kemper County 28

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they cruised to a 26-point win over the Lady Wildcats.

After leading 14-2, County outscored Kemper 17-7 in the second for a 31-9 lead at the half. County built the lead to 49-21 by outscoring Kemper 18-12 in the third.

Tiffany Wilson had a game-high 21 points while Chelsea Giles added eight points and Shantasia John chipped in seven.

Union boys 60, Morton 44

The Jackets used a big fourth period to break open a close game and take a 16-point win.

After both teams scored 12 points in the first period, Union took a 26-24 lead at the half. Morton outscored Union 15-12 in the third to lead 39-38 heading into the fourth. But the Jackets pulled away, outscoring the Panthers 22-5 to take the win.

J.T. Vance led Union with 19 points while Jay Norris had 13. Casey Morris added 10 and Jamarcus Jones added seven.

Union was scheduled to go to Leake Central on Monday in a makeup game from Friday and will host Newton County on Tuesday night before finishing the week up at Nanih Waiya on Friday.

Morton girls 49, Union 33

The Lady Jackets dropped their only game from last week, falling by 16 to Morton at a game play at Leake Central.

Morton used a steady offense to build its lead, outscoring Union 13-9 in the first and 10-8 in the second for a 23-17 lead. Morton pulled away in the third by outscoring Union 17-6 for a 40-23 lead heading into the fourth.

Parker Breland led Union with 17 points while Mackenzie Dolan added 10 points.

Lamar School boys 52, NCA 45

The Generals dropped a seven-point game to the Class AAAA Raiders on Tuesday.

Lamar led 12-6 after the first but NCA responded with a 17-7 second period to lead 23-19 at the half. But Lamar started to pull away in the second half, outscoring NCA 17-10 in the third and 16-12 in the fourth.

Sage Gunn had his best scoring game of the season, pumping in 26 points while Ethan McDill had 10 points and seven rebounds.

NCA returns to action this week with a Friday home contest against Kemper County and will travel to Hartfield in Flowood on Saturday.

Laurel Chr. boys 39, NCA 35

The Generals dropped their second game of the week with a four-point overtime loss to Laurel Christian.

No scoring information was available for this contest.

Lamar School girls 49, NCA 21

The Class AAAA Lady Raiders scored early and often to beat the Lady Generals by 28.

Lamar led 21-7 at the end of the first and 39-15 at the half.

Anna Laurel Moody, Kelli Hollingsworth, Jordan Russell and Kaleigh Cosgrove each had four points apiece.

NCA girls 49, Laurel Chr. 14

The Lady Generals used a suffocating defense to take a 35-point win over Laurel Christian on Thursday night.

NCA led 15-2 at the end of the first and 28-5 at the half. NCA continued to pour it on during the third, outscoring Laurel 14-2 for a 42-7 lead.

Anna Laurel Moody, Kelli Hollingsworth and Jordan Russell each had 10 points apiece while Madison Busby chipped in seven points.