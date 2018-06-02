Generals get final tuneup for district tourney

The Newton County Academy Generals picked up two wins last week as they head for the District 2-AA Tournament this week.

The Generals beat Prentiss Christian 58-28 and took a hard-fought 48-44 win over Sylva Bay while dropping a 65-42 decision to Clinton Christian.

The Generals finished the regular season with an 11-15 record and came in third in district play. They will play Clinton Christian on Thursday at Sylva Bay and are assured a spot in the South AA State Tournament the following week as the top four teams from each district advance.

NCA 58, Prentiss Christian 28

The Generals beat Prentiss Christian for the second time in the last two weeks as they took a 30-point win.

The Generals took control of the game early as they led 20-3 at the end of the first and 34-13 at the half. The Generals put the game away in the third as they outscored the Saints 18-3 in the third to lead 52-16 heading into the fourth.

Dalton Sibley led NCA with 15 points while Ethan McDill had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Clinton Christian 65, NCA 42

Clinton built a double-digit lead in the first half and cruised to a 23-point win.

Clinton led 15-9 at the end of the first and 33-21 at the half. NCA outscored Clinton 7-6 in the third but a 26-14 fourth by the Warriors put the game out of reach.

Ethan McDill had another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Luke Alexander added 11 points.

NCA 48, Sylva Bay 44

After suffering a four-point loss to the Saints last week, the Generals returned the favor with a four-point win.

Sylva Bay led 12-11 at the end of the first before NCA outscored the Saints 10-5 in the second to take a 21-17 lead at the half.

Newton added to its lead in the third, outscoring Sylva Bay 17-14 in the third for a 38-31 lead heading into the fourth.

Luke Alexander led NCA with 20 points while Dalton Sibley added 13 points.