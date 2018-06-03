Generals open with win

The Newton County Academy tennis team opened up the 2018 season with a 6-3 win over Neshoba Central, led on the strength of four points from the girls team.

“I was really happy with the way the girls performed, especially with four of the seven starters, starting their first varsity match,” NCA coach Pete Mazzella said. “We have some work to do on the boys side. Neshoba was talented at spots and I knew they would be tough especially at the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, but we are going to have to perform better if we want a chance at another championship.”

On the girls side, Tori Evans earned an easy win at 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Ashley Barrett took a forfeit win at No. 2 singles.

In girls doubles, Kayla Douglass and Anna Moore took a 6-1, 6-1 win while Piper Rose and Marla Graham took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.

On the boys side, Micah Douglass lost to Alexander Collins 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Jordan Mason got a point at No. 2 singles with a forfeit win.

Neshoba sept both boys doubles points as Luke Alexander and Ethan McDill lost 3-6, 0-6 at the No. 1 spot while Patrick Williams and Tripp Blasingame lost 3-6, 4-6 at No. 2 doubles.

Newton took the mixed double point as they won 7-6 (10-3), 1-6 and 11-9 in a third-set tiebreaker.