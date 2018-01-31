Generals split games during busy week

The Newton County Academy Generals picked up two wins this past week as they beat Prentiss Christian 44-27 and Wayne Academy 38-29.

The Generals also dropped two contests as they fell 58-54 to rival Sylva Bay and 39-31 to Canton Academy.

NCA will return to action this week when they host Prentiss Christian on Monday and will travel to Clinton Christian on Tuesday. The Generals will then finish off the regular season as they travel to Sylva Bay on Friday.

NCA 44, Prentiss Chr. 27

The Generals grabbed a must-needed win over Prentiss Christian.

The Generals led 14-9 at the end of the first and 28-17 at the half. The Generals put the game away in the third period as they outscored the Saints 12-4 to take a 40-21 lead into the fourth.

Dalton Sibley led the Generals with 17 points.

Sylva Bay 58, NCA 54

The Saints jumped out to an early lead but had to hold on to take a four-point win.

Sylva Bay jumped out early as they led 17-5 at the end of the first. The Generals got back in the game in the third as they outscored the Saints 15-5 to pull within two points at 37-35. But the Saints outscored the Generals 21-19 to win by four.

Ethan McDill had a huge night as he scored 27 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Dalton Sibley and Luke Alexander each had 13 points and five rebounds apiece. Kemp Alderman also pulled down 20 rebounds.

Canton boys 39, NCA 31

The Generals struggled to score and dropped an eight-point decision to the Panthers.

Canton led 10-7 at the end of the first and led 23-20 at the half. Canton pulled away in the third period as they outscored the Generals 10-5 to take a 33-25 lead.

Dalton Sibley led NCA with 10 points while Kemp Alderman had six points and 14 rebounds.

NCA boys 38, Wayne 29 (OT)

NCA trailed 17-12 at the half but fought back in the second half, as they outscored Wayne 10-8 in the third and 5-2 in the fourth. In the overtime, the Generals outscored the Jaguars 11-2 to seal the win.

Dalton Sibley led NCA with 11 points and five rebounds while Kemp Alderman had 10 points and 10 rebounds.