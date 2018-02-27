Hornets off to fast start in young 2018 season

The Lake Lady Hornets picked up three wins to open the season as they used four different pitchers.

Lake opened the season on Friday night as they beat Leake Central 11-5. Then on Saturday, Lake beat West Harrison 7-5 and Sebastopol 11-1 to complete the weekend sweep.

Lake will return to action this week as they travel to Leake Central on Tuesday and play at Forest on Friday.

Lake 11, Leake Central 5

The Lady Hornets used a seven-run fourth inning to take a six-run win over Leake Central in a time-limit contest on Friday.

Jordan McLemore was 2-for-3 with two runs to lead Lake at the plate while Laurel Breland, Reagan Clark and Olivia Clay each had doubles while Landry LeBlanc added a triple. LeBlanc and Hanna Wilkerson each drove in two runs while Breland, Clay, Clark, Kaytie Hillman and Alana Edmonds each drove in one run. Taylor Duncan and Trashayla Wilson each scored two runs apiece while Clay, Clark, Hillmna, LeBlanc and Edmonds also scored runs.

Clay pitched three innings and gave up five runs, four unearned, on four hits and two walks to pick up the win. McLemore pitched a hitless final inning and struck out two.

Lake 7, West Harrison 5

The Lady Hornets held off a late rally by the Lady Hurricanes to take a two-run win on Saturday.

Laurel Breland was 3-for-4 on the day. Reagan Clark was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Taylor Duncan was 2-for-4. Jordan McLemore and Trashayla Wilson each scored two runs apiece. Breland had two doubles while Duncan and Landry LeBlanc each had a double and Hannah Wilkerson had a triple. Duncan pitched seven innings, giving up five runs on nine hits. She struck out four and walked three to pick up the win.

Lake 11, Sebastopol 1

Taylor Duncan led the way, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Olivia Clay was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Hannah Wilkerson was 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Jordan McLemore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Landry LeBlanc was also 2-for-3 while Alana Edmonds and Trashayla Wilson each scored two runs apiece.

Kate Gladney pitched five innings, as she gave up four runs and struck out 10.