Hornets open with 1-1 record

The Lake Hornets opened up the baseball season with a 16-2 blowout win over Forest on Thursday night.

After taking Friday night off, the Hornets then struggled as they lost a 5-3 decision to Choctaw Central on Saturday.

Lake will return to action on Monday when they travel to Morton. On Thursday, the Hornets will travel to Raleigh before hosting Pelahatchie on Saturday at noon.

Lake 16, Forest 2

The Hornets scored in each of the first four innings as they took a run-rule win over the Bearcats on Thursday.

Forest scored two runs in the top of the first inning but that was it for the Bearcats as Lake scored four in the first, three in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth for the final.

The Hornets had 12 hits and took advantage of five Forest walks and five errors.

Drew Moore had a career game for the Hornets as he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. Brady McGee was 2-for-3 and scored four runs for Lake while Mark Qualls was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Seth Harrison had a big three-run homer while Grant Tune had a double and drove in two runs.

Moore also got the start on the mound as he pitched all five innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Choctaw Central 5, Lake 3

The Warriors scored four runs in the fourth inning and held on to take a two-run win over Lake on Saturday.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Choctaw Central strung together some hits and plated four runs. They added another run in the top of the fifth to go up 5-0. Lake then scored two in the bottom of the fifth and one in the bottom of the seventh.

The Hornets had just six hits in the game as Drew Moore was 2-for-4 with a double to lead the way. Will Geter and Mikey Parker also had doubles while Mark Qualls, Brady McGee and Geter drove in runs. Qualls also walked twice in the contest.

Grant Tune pitched five innings and was tagged with the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Parker pitched the final two innings and gave up two hits and struck out one.