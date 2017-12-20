Johnson makes impact on game

Newton’s Zachariah Johnson made the most of his time on the field at the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star football game Saturday.

Johnson pulled down an interception late in the game, securing a 42-7 win for Mississippi, the largest ever in the contest.

“It was a good experience to play against and with some of the best players in Mississippi,” Johnson said. “I thought I fit in pretty good. Honestly, we were all good players and I didn’t think anybody was really better than anybody else.”

Johnson played on the kickoff team and was the backup at free safety, playing the entire fourth quarter.

“The first time he tried me, I couldn’t get it,” Johnson said. “I said to myself that if throws it my way one more time, I’m going to get it. I was playing free safety and couldn’t let anyone get behind me. Then he tried it again and I went and got the ball. I was trying to go score and the lineman got in my way. But it was a good way to end my high school career. We didn’t win state but at least I won the last high school game I played in. We were real excited about the win.”

Johnson got his moment in the sun with less than a minute to play. Johnson was the only 2A player on the team from Mississippi while Nanih Waiya’s Chris Smith was the only 1A player.

Newton coach Ryan Smith was excited to see Johnson on the field.

“What a great way to end your high school career, to get an interception in that game,” Smith said. “All of the guys loved him up on the sidelines. There were a lot of things that 5A-6A guys take for granted, playing on a huge stage like that, on a grass turf in that kind of atmosphere. It was a good opportunity for him.”

Smith is hopeful the game will produce some Division I offers for Zachariah and his brother Zachary, who played in the Bernard Blackwell North-South All-star game. Smith said Zachariah recently made an 18 on his ACT and currently has a 2.9 GPA to go along with his 6-foot-2, 205-pound fram.

“It sounds like he had a good week of practice,” Smith said. “East Mississippi, Northwest, Pearl River all came by and told me that he had a good week of practice. East Mississippi was really bragging on him. I have talked to several colleges and I don’t think you will really know until after the early signing day.”

This year’s early signing period is Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Dec. 22. After that, players can’t sign until the first Wednesday in February.

“Nobody really knows what is going to happen with that early signing period,” Smith said. “You don’t know how many guys are going to sign. But we will know more after that. You just never know, somebody may have missed on some of their top targets and be looking for somebody. It just takes one school to fall in love with you.”