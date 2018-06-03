Lady Hornets’ bats get hot during two lopsided wins

The Lake Lady Hornets flexed their muscles this past week as they scored 39 runs in two games.

The Lady Hornets hammered Forest 24-0 on Friday and pounded Leake Central 15-3 on Tuesday.

Lake will return to action next week as they travel to Scott Central on Thursday and host Newton on Friday.

Lake 15, Leake Central 3

The Lady Hornets plated eight runs in the first inning and cruised to a four-inning, run-rule victory on Tuesday.

After Lake scored eight in the first, the Lady Hornets added three in the second and four in the fourth. Leake Central scored its three runs in the third inning.

Lake only had six hits in the contest as they took advantage of eight walks and three Leake errors.

Laurel Breland was the only multiple hitter, going 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Reagan Clark had a double, walked twice and drove in two runs. Alana Edmonds scored three times while Jordan McLemore and Taylor Duncan each scored two runs. Hannah Wilkerson also had a double and drove in two runs.

McLemore picked up the win on the mound as she allowed three unearned runs on two hits in four innings. She walked three and struck out one.

Lake 24, Forest 0

Lake scored 21 runs in the first inning and cruised to a three-inning, run-rule victory over Forest on Friday.

Lake had 10 hits and took advantage of eight walks and five errors by Forest.

Olivia Clay had a big day at the plate for Lake, going 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. Laurel Breland was the only other multiple hitter, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Reagan Clark, Kaytie Hillman, Landry LeBlanc, Alana Edmonds and Jordan McLemore each scored two runs apiece.

Taylor Duncan got the start and pitched two perfect innings, striking out five of the six batters she faced. Kate Gladney pitched the third, giving up the game’s only hit as she walked one and struck out one.