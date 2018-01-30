NCA goes 2-2 ahead of big district week

The Newton County Academy Lady Generals won two out of four contests this week, grabbing a pair of district wins in the process.

The Lady Generals started the week with a tough 40-37 loss to Canton on Jan. 22 before beating rival Sylva Bay 36-26 on Jan. 23. On Friday, the Lady Generals beat Prentiss 50-46 before falling 44-29 to Wayne on Saturday.

“We had a good week; we won two and let one get away,” NCA girls coach Michael Alexander said. “And as badly as we played against Wayne, there was a point where I thought we were going to win that one. We’ve got three big district games this week and those games will tell the tale of how we sit

NCA has three district games this week as they hosted Prentiss on Monday and Clinton Christian on Tuesday and will host Sylva Bay on Thursday to round out the regular season.

Canton girls 40, NCA 37

Kelli Hollingsworth led NCA with 12 points while Karli Blackledge had 10 points and Kaleigh Cosgrove added eight points.

NCA girls 36, Sylva Bay 26

Kelli Hollingsworth led NCA with 12 points while Kaleigh Cosgrove had 11 points and Anna Laurel Moody added seven points.

NCA girls 50, Prentiss 46

Kelli Hollingsworth led NCA with 14 points while Karli Blackledge and Kaleigh Cosgrove each had 11 points apiece while Anna Laurel Moody added seven points.

Wayne 44, NCA 29

Anna Laurel Moody led NCA with 11 points while Kelli Hollingsworth had seven points.