NCA teams fall in tournament

With a berth in the state tournament on the line, the Newton County Academy Lady Generals played one of their best games of the season.

But it wasn’t enough as Centerville took a 68-56 win in the Class AA South State Tournament on Wednesday at Glennbrook Academy.

The Generals also lost their opening-round game in the tournament, falling to Ben’s Ford 51-38.

“I had no problems with the way we played,” NCA coach Micheal Alexander said. “We had a chance but had one of our wings foul out and another go down with a knee injury. We played hard and I felt good about it. We don’t have any seniors and should have everybody back and some junior high kids that should help us next year.

“We have something to build on for next year. We will have five seniors and hopefully this will motivate them to get better and take that next step. We will take a week or so off and then get back in the gym and try to get better.”

Centerville girls 68, NCA 56

The Lady Generals had one of their better scoring games of the season before dropping a 12-point decision

NCA led 16-15 at the end of the first period before Centerville used a 22-13 advantage in the second period to take a 37-29 lead at the half. NCA outscored Centerville 12-11 to cut the lead to 48-41 heading into the fourth. Centerville was able to hit its free throws in the fourth and outscored NCA 20-15 in the fourth to take the win.

“I thought we played about as good a game as we have all year long,” Alexander said. “It was really closer than that. We had to foul at the end and they made their free throws. They had an eighth grade point guard that looked like a college girl. She forced their last four or five shots and just made them. There wasn’t a lot that we could do.”

Kelli Hollingsworth led NCA with 22 points while Karli Blackledge had 15 points with five 3-pointers. Anna Laurel Moody added seven points.

Ben’s Ford boys 51, NCA 38

Ben’s Ford outscored NCA in every period to end the Generals’ season.

Ben’s Ford led 7-2 at the end of the first and 15-10 at the half. Ben’s Ford outscored NCA 15-13 in the third to lead 30-23 at the end of the third. Ben’s Ford then put the game away in the fourth period, outscoring the Generals 21-5 in the fourth to take the win.

“The main up side to the rough season we had was I'm not losing anyone,” NCA coach Tanner Smith said. “I will have four seniors next year and they will all have to step up in every aspect of the game. Also we will have a good junior high group coming up to give us some depth off the bench. As long as we put in the work this off season we will be were we need to be next year.”

Luke Alexander led NCA with 11 points while Ethan McDill had 10 point and nine rebounds.