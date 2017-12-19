Newton takes tough win over Newton County

With both sides depleted by injuries and sickness, it was the Newton Lady Tigers that came away a win on Friday night.

The Lady Tigers improved to 9-1 on the season as they got 20 points from Myja McNichols to take a 42-35 win over Newton County.

Both teams were playing without several players as injuries and illness hit both teams hard.

“It’s been a long week for us,” Newton coach Perry Fletcher said. “We’ve been testing and have four girls out with the flu and only had seven girls tonight. We were fortunate to come out of here with a win.

“Myja McNichols played big for us. She knew she had to carry the load because the young lady that usually subs for her was out so she had to play more minutes. I thought she did a good job of pacing herself.”

Newton County led just once in the game and that was at 3-0. Newton then scored eight straight points and led 10-7 at the end of the first period.

Newton County pulled within one at 13-12 on a putback by Chelsea Giles at the 5:14 mark in the second period. But Newton went on a 9-2 run to end the period and led 22-14 at the half.

“I think we played hard, had six of our girls out tonight for various reasons,” Newton County coach Cory Cleveland said. “We just have to battle through that and play with what we have got. I was proud of their effort. We had a game plan and for the most part we stuck with it. If we get a few more box outs here or there, it might be a different game.”

In the second half, Newton led by as many as 12 at 28-16 at the 4:39 mark in the third quarter. But Newton County cut it to as few as five three different times at 28-23, 34-29 and 39-34 but could never get any closer as Newton held on for the win.

“When we cut the lead a little bit, we would either let down or they would make a good play and get the points right back,” Cleveland said. “We could never close the gap like we needed to. Newton, if you don’t play good defense, they will make you pay. they are a good team. you have to execute every trip down the floor, not just once or twice.”

McNichols led Newton with a game-high 20 points while McKinley Ware had eight points. JaLeah Hickmon had seven points and Zia Sheilds added six points.

Sharandon Isom and Chelsea Giles each had 11 point apiece while Shantasia John had seven points.

Newton girls 57, SE Lauderdale 40

The Lady Tigers used a big second period to build a lead and then cruised to the win.

Newton led just 14-13 at the end of the first period but outscored Southeast 15-3 in the second to lead 29-16 at the half. Newton continued to extend its lead in the third period as they outscored Southeast 18-13 to take a 47-29 lead into the fourth.

McKinley Ware led Newton with 18 points while Nia McAlphia had 14 points and Myja McNichols added 10 points.

