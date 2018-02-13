Union’s Williams heads to Birmingham Prep

All Union’s Jevon Williams was looking for was a second chance.

After hurting his knee in the middle of the year warming up against Newton County, Williams was no longer recruited by any of the Mississippi junior colleges.

Williams will get his opportunity after he signed with Birmingham Prep last week.

“It’s a place that is made for guys like me,” Williams said. “Guy who might have been overlooked because they played for a small school or guys that have been hurt. I feel like I would have gotten an offer if I hadn’t had hurt my knee. It gives me an opportunity to play again and perhaps get noticed by someone.”

Union coach Brad Breland said he was glad that Williams, a preseason Elite 11 selection, will get the opportunity to play.

“I don’t know much about the school, other than it is giving him another opportunity to rehab and get well and get his name out there again,” Breland said. “After his injury, his name kind of fell by the way side. I think if he works hard and gets over there and does what he is supposed to do, he will be able to play somewhere.

“They play a lot of other prep schools. I don’t know what kind of league they play in but on their web site, it says they are national champions. Obviously, they must be pretty good.”

According to the school’s web site, the school is “a post-graduate or junior-college program that specializes in assisting those athletes who, for whatever reason, have failed to academically qualify for NCAA Division I or II or feel that they went unnoticed by college football teams because of their high school situation.”

The web site also addressed those who got injured.

“In athletics injuries happen,” the web site said. “Our program will offer an opportunity to a player who was highly recruited but then injured his senior season costing him an offer to play at the next level. Birmingham Prep offers an avenue for players to take as little or as many classes in order to boost GPA or test scores while not officially beginning their collegiate eligibility. Our program provides flexibility to meet the needs of the student-athlete.”

Williams said his knee is feeling better than it has in some time. He said it has hurt since his sophomore year and would hurt on and off, especially when doing squats in the weight room. But since finishing his rehab work, Williams said the knee is pain free and “better than ever.”

“It was really bad because Jevon had gotten injured in the 10th grade,” Breland said of the injury. “He had worked his tail off to get back. He had a great summer and dominated in seven on seven. In the first couple of games, he played really big for us and for him to go down like that, it was a blow. I hope he can catch a break.”