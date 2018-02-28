Union beats NCHS, Neshoba

Union baseball coach Dustin Hamrick couldn't have imagined a better start for his Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets started the season off with two wins, beating Class 4A Newton County 8-7 on Friday night and Class 5A Neshoba Central 8-5 on Saturday at Newton County.

Union will return to action this week as they will travel to Northeast Lauderdale on Thursday and host Newton County on Friday. They will host Choctaw Central and Morton on Saturday.

Union 8, Newton County 7

Union scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on to take a season-opening one-run win over Newton County on Friday.

Newton County built a 5-2 lead with two in the first and three in the third. Union scored single runs in the first and second innings and then tied the game at 5-5 with three in the top of the fourth. Newton County added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to go back up 7-5 before Union scored three in the seventh for the final.

Union had six hits in the contest as Jaylon Buckley had a double, walked twice and scored three runs. Trevor Patchin had a double and drove in a run while Lane Hanna drove in two runs. Kolton Cockerham also scored twice.

Lana Hanna got the start and pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on six hits and five walks. Casey Morris pitched the next 3 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out three. Jaylon Buckley picked up the win as he pitched the seventh, striking out the side.

Union 8, Neshoba Central 5

Union scored four runs in the top of the first inning and never gave up the lead to take a three-run win over Class 5A Neshoba.

After four in the first, Union scored single runs in the second and third and two in the fifth.

Union had eight hits as Jaylon Buckley was 2-for-4. Cameron Sones had a two-run home run while Austin Tate had a double and RBI.

Tate got the start on the mound and picked up the win, going two innings and giving up three runs on four hits. Trevor Patchin pitched 3 1/3 innings and scattered four hits and struck out four while giving up one run. Jaylon Buckley pitched the final 1 2/3 innings as he struck out two and gave up one run.