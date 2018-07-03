Union wins just one game in busy week

It was a rough week for Union on the softball diamond as they lost three out of four games.

The Lady Yellowjackets started the week with a 17-0 loss to Newton County on Tuesday. After losing to Northeast Lauderdale 10-7 on Friday night, the Lady Jackets turned the tables on the Lady Trojans with a 10-0 shutout. In their other game on Saturday, Union lost 10-3 to Taylorsville.

Union, now 2-4 on the year, will take on Newton County on Monday and host Newton on Thursday and Meridian on Friday.

Union 10, Northeast Lauderdale 0

After a Friday night loss to the Lady Trojans, Union bounced back with a five-inning, run-rule victory on Saturday.

Union scored one in the second, two in the third and exploded for six in the fourth and finished it off with one in the fifth.

Union had nine hits in the contest as Anna Rigdon was 3-for-3. Parker Breland was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Mackenzie Dolan, Lilly Burton, DaShayla Jackson and Britli Cleveland each scored two runs apiece. Rigdon and Kayleigh Vance each had a double while Burton had a triple.

Rigdon picked up the win on the mound, pitching five shutout innings, giving up one run while striking out three.

Taylorsville 10, Union 3

Taylorsville scored all of its runs in the last three innings to pull away and take a seven-run win over Union on Saturday.

After a scoreless first four innings, each team scored three runs in the fifth inning. The Lady Tartars then pulled away with three in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Union had just five hits in the contest. Lilly Burton and Anna Rigdon each had doubles while Parker Breland had a two-run single. Mackenzie Dolan also had an RBI-double. Ansley Rigby had Union's other hit and scored a run.

Britli Cleveland got the start and pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on eight hits with three walks. Rigdon pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on five hits and four walks.

Northeast Lauderdale 10, Union 7

The Lady Jackets outhit Northeast 10-6 but committed nine errors in the field in a three-run loss to the Lady Trojans on Friday.

After each team scored one in the second inning, Union scored four in the top of the third to take a 5-1 lead. But Northeast scored two in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. Union tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth before Northeast scored three in the bottom of the sixth to take the win.

Mackenzie Dolan was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Anna Rigdon was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Anna Grace Blount was also 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Lilly Burton had a hit and scored a run while DaShayla Jackson had single and drove in a run. Britli Cleveland and C.C. Carter also had singles for Union.

Cleveland got the start on the mound for Union, going 5 2/3 innings as she gave up 10 runs, only two earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Newton County 17, Union 0

The Lady Cougars scored 16 runs in the first period and cruised to a five-inning, run-rule victory.

Union had just one hit in the contest, a single by Mackenzie Dolan.

Anna Rigdon pitched all four innings for the Lady Yellowjackets, giving up 17 runs on 18 hits while striking out four.