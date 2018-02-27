Yellowjackets end season in first round of Class 2A playoffs

Both Union basketball teams got a taste of North Mississippi basketball last week.

The Lady Yellowjackets lost 61-29 to New Site on Monday night while the Yellowjackets dropped an 86-53 decision to 2A powerhouse Ingomar on Tuesday.

The Union boys finish the season with a 14-14 record while the Lady Yellowjackets finish with a 15-13 record in their first year under Matt Wilbanks.

New Site girls 61, Union 29

New Site scored early and often as they cruised to a 32-point win on Monday night in the first round of the Class 2A payoffs.

New Site jumped out to a 23-6 lead at the end of the first and led 32-8 at the half. New Site outscored Union 24-18 in the third and 5-3 in the fourth for the final margin.

Mackenzie Dolan led Union with 11 points while Ansley Rigby had six points. Kaliyah Temple, Parker Breland and Shania Moore each scored four points apiece.

The New Site girls are now 22-10 and beat Calhoun City in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs to advance to the state tournament in Jackson.

Ingomar boys 86, Union 53

Ingomar outscored Union in every period as they took a 33-point win over Union on Tuesday night.

The Falcons jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the first period and outscored Union 22-15 in the second to lead 42-21 at the half. The Falcons kept pouring in the points as they outscored Union 23-16 in the third and 21-16 in the fourth for the final margin.

J.T. Vance led Union with 20 points while Casey Morris had 13 points and Micheal McDonald added five points.

Ingomar beat East Webster 60-54 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs to advance to the state tournament in Jackson to improve to 29-7 on the season.