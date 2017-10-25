Union native leads Mississippi College debate team

Muriel Collins enjoyed debating tournament topics involving sports, politics, fiction novels and superheroes.

“I like the element of quick-thinking and the rush you get when you find a major fundamental flaw in the opponent’s argument,” Collins says.

A 20-year-old Mississippi College junior, she loves being an MC debate team member.

A political science/pre-law major from Union, Muriel ranked among the standouts as Mississippi College finished with a solid showing in fall tournaments in Arkansas and Louisiana.

The squad from the Clinton campus hits the road for Oct. 27-29 verbal sparring matches at LSU-Shreveport. The MC team travels to East Tennessee Baptist University for a tournament Nov. 10-11.

Seven MC debaters made the trip to the Monticello, Ark., tournament in early October. Collins qualified in the novice division with a 5-1 record. MC student Christian Wear of Abita Springs, La., also competed in the novice division.

MC debaters Cassandra Holcombe of Turnwater, Wash., and Srimadhave Nallani Chakravartula, each chalked up 4-2 records in the junior varsity division before getting eliminated in the Natural State.

MC debaters were among 100 students from 21 universities in six states competing in Arkansas. Debaters from Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi participated.

At the Louisiana Tech tournament on the Ruston campus on Oct. 14, MC captured second place in the Junior Varsity Division, while the University of Tennessee-Knoxville finished first. Srimadhave ended up with a 7-2 mark with a final loss coming in the championship round in the Junior Varsity Division.

In the Novice Division, Southern Methodist University was first, and LSU-Shreveport got second. MC’s highest finisher was Wear in fifth place.

Teams battling the Baptist-affiliated university in Clinton included: Mississippi State, Southern Mississippi, Arkansas, La Tech, Stephen S. Austin, East Tennessee Baptist, Lee College and Northwestern State.