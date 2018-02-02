City of Newton Board of Aldermen meeting for Feb. 6

City of Newton Board of Aldermen meeting for Feb. 6By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
1. CALL TO ORDER, INVOCATION, AND ROLL CALL
2. APPROVAL OF THE REGULAR RECESSED MEETING OF JANUARY 16, 2018 AS PUBLISHED
3. CITIZEN FORUM:
4. ROUTINE AGENDA:
A. NEW BUSINESS:
1. Lynetta Cooksey-ECPDD
2. School Board Candidates:
1. Eva McDonald
2. Dan Moncrief
3. Katrina Tingle
4. Arthur Nelson
3. Approve the purchase of a computer for City Hall in the amount of $1,040.00
4. Mayor-Youth Council –Eva McDonald and Kadrian Robinson
5. Approve change order #2, Railway Spur Project (Cornerstone Civil Contractors)
5. PUBLIC WORKS:
1. Discuss Case Enterprise clean up
6. RECREATION:
1. Approve Jay Powell to attend the Mississippi State Dizzy Dean meeting in Batesville, Ms on February 17, 2018
7. POLICE DEPARTMENT:
1. Discuss purchase of two patrol cars
8. FIRE DEPARTMENT:
1. Approve the termination Jeffrey T. Brown effective February 6, 2018
2. Approve the terminate John Williamson effective February 6, 2018
9. AIRPORT:
10. Pay claims Docket Number 56805– 56
11. MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SUMMARY COMMENTS.
12. SETTING OF NEXT REGULAR RECESSED MEETING, FEBRUARY 21, 2017.