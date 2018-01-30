KNRLS goes fine free for one year

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 01/30/2018 - 10:57am

Starting Feb. 1, the Kemper Newton Regional will no longer collect fines for one year.

The library will forgive all fines on late books in an attempt to help patrons feel more welcome to using library services without the fear of being charged a fine. Many patrons often times will check out books or other items and either return them late or not at all.  For some people, being able to pay these fees can be a problem.

Research has been done to prove the effectiveness of this practice, and the results are very positive.

"It all made sense," said Interim Director Hannah Berryhill. "For areas like Newton and Kemper County, I think this will be very beneficial. I hope that this new practice will be one less finance to worry about for our patrons."

This fine free practice will be used as a trial run for the System. The final decision on permanently keeping the practice will be made in October. While some fees will be forgiven, dues on lost books will not be forgiven. 

Payment for lost books will still be required. However, this will not keep patrons from being able to use library services and patrons can pay for these dues when able. 

For more information on the new fine free policy, please contact Berryhill at 601-774-9297 or by email at knrlsdirector@gmail.com

Copyright 2017 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.