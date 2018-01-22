Lake Middle School student arrested after bringing gun to campus

Lake Middle School was placed on lockdown on Friday morning after a student was found with a firearm on campus.

LMS Principal Nancy Butler said a female student alerted the staff that a male eighth grader might have possession of a firearm. The gun was found in the student’s backpack around 11 a.m., and the school was placed on lockdown to ensure safety.

Butler said the student was then taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured in the incident.

The identity of the student was not released because he is a juvenile.

