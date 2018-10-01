Man dies in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 80

By DEMETRIUS THOMPSON,
Wed, 01/10/2018 - 10:47am

Newton County suffered its first vehicular fatality of 2018 on Tuesday evening.

Darryl Henderson, 54, of Union, was killed in a head on collision at around 5:17 p.m. at the I-20 exit on Hwy. 80 near the Marathon gas station.

According to the official Mississippi Highway Patrol report, one of the vehicles crossed over into the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle. Henderson was driving a 2005 Chevy Malibu that was eastbound and the Chevy Silverado was driven by Toddrick Love, 34, of Lake, who was westbound.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene and Love was transported in critical condition to Anderson’s Hospital in Meridian.

