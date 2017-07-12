Newton County included in winter weather advisory

Newton County has been included in today’s winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service. The counties of Kemper, Rankin, Scott and Newton are expected to get light rain that will gradually mix with then change over to light snow tonight and Friday morning. Snow accumulations of two inches with higher amounts are expected across portions of southeast Mississippi.

The advisory will last until noon Friday morning and will affect Newton, Union, Decatur and Conehatta. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Friday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.

Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.